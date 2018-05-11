  • CBS4On Air

ASPEN

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Independence Pass is still closed to vehicles but runners and cyclists have been taking advantage of the highway east of Aspen that leads up to it as the snow has mostly melted.

indy pass open 6pkg transfer Road Leading Up To Indepence Pass To Be Closed To Runners, Cyclists

Independence Pass (credit: CBS)

Next week the Colorado Department of Transportation will close Highway 82 to those runners and cyclists because the Aspen Times reports crews need to make road repairs to the rock and ice-battered asphalt.

The gate will be closed and flaggers will be out to make sure no one gets on the highway or the pass during repairs.

The pass is scheduled to open to drivers on Highway 85.

