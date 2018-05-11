By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – There a slight threat for severe weather on Friday afternoon mainly for areas north and northeast of the Denver metro area. Any thunderstorms that manage to develop will have to overcome a strong “cap” in the atmosphere which won’t be easy. But if storms can bust through the cap, they could become severe especially for areas north of Fort Collins, Greeley, and Fort Morgan.

Otherwise skies will stay partly sunny on Friday with temperatures dropping about 10 degrees compared to the record breaking heat we experienced in the metro area on Thursday (we officially hit 90° for the first in May since 2012).

Saturday will also include more clouds than sun but also mainly dry weather. There is a 10-20% chance chance for showers with highs in the 60s.

For Sunday, plan on highs near 70° which is normal for Mother’s Day. A few isolated thunderstorms may develop during the day but like most of the weekend, mainly dry weather will prevail and most outdoor activities will be able to proceed as scheduled including several graduation ceremonies.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.