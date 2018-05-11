(247 SPORTS) – With rookie orientation getting underway, the Denver Broncos finally handed out jersey numbers to their incoming 2018 NFL draft class.

The team on Thursday announced the new digits for each of its 10 picks and eight undrafted free agent signings. First-round selection Bradley Chubb’s number — 55 — was previously reported, as he the 17th player in franchise history to rock the double fives, the first since Dillon Day in 2017.

Chubb wore No. 9 at North Carolina State but that was unavailable as NFL rules dictate defensive linemen and linebackers must choose between 40-49, 50-59 and 90-99.

Second-round wide receiver Courtland Sutton takes the familiar No. 14, which had been occupied by now-former WR Cody Latimer, who signed with the Giants this offseason. Hopefully for the club’s sake, his career arcs better than Latimer’s. Sutton wore No. 16 in college, but it was snatched by Isaiah McKenzie after Bennie Fowler left to join the Bears.

Speaking of wide receivers and haunted numbers, DaeSean Hamilton chose No. 17, which, as Broncos fans know, used to belong to quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Running back Royce Freeman is going with the relatively odd No. 37, worn by luminaries such as Tim Hauck, Cecil Sapp, Tony Carter and, most recently, Lorenzo Doss — he of getting-cut-on-Thanksgiving fame. Freeman was No. 21 at Oregon, but the new No. 21 is safety Su’a Cravens, who assumed the number following Aqib Talib’s departure to Los Angeles.

Fellow third-round pick, cornerback Isaac Yiadom, will bear No. 41 while fourth-round inside linebacker Josey Jewell is now No. 47. Fifth-round tight end Troy Fumagalli is assuming McKenzie’s old No. 84. (Let’s hope he, you know, hangs onto the football.)

Wrapping up the class, sixth-rounders, offensive lineman Sam Jones and linebacker Keishawn Bierria, will don Nos. 70 and 40, respectively. Seventh-round running back David Williams decided on No. 36.

Below are the numbers for the 16 new Broncos players, including UDFAs.

OLB Bradley Chubb: 55

WR Courtland Sutton: 14

RB Royce Freeman: 37

CB Isaac Yiadom: 41

LB Josey Jewell: 47

WR DaeSean Hamilton: 17

TE Troy Fumagalli: 84

OL Sam Jones: 70

LB Keishawn Bierria: 40

RB David Williams: 36

RB Phillip Lindsay: 2

DB Trey Marshall: 3

WR John Diarse: 9

OLB Jeff Holland: 46

OT Leon Johnson: 63

OG Austin Schlottmann: 71

NT Lowell Lotulelei: 78

WR Jimmy Williams: 85

Denver is holding a three-day rookie minicamp from May 11-13, with the players arriving to Broncos headquarters Thursday.

The camp will feature a light practice followed by meetings — NFL and team policies, media training, etc. — as the newcomers acclimate to life at the pro level.