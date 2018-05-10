  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Bailey, Harris Park Gun Range, Park County, Red Flag Warning, Wildfires
(credit: Sean Sziklas, Sr)

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning near Bailey sent up a lot of white smoke on Thursday afternoon.

One man posted a video on his Twitter account that showed a lot of smoke. He said the fire was burning in the Harris Park gun range. The gun range has not confirmed if the fire is burning on its property.

It was unclear how large the fire was.

Just a few hours earlier, the Park County Sheriff’s Office posted a Red Flag Warning on its Facebook page warning about the fire danger in the area.

