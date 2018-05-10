DENVER (CBS4) – The legalization of marijuana in Colorado has brought a new set of challenges in regulating where people can use the drug.

A permit system allowing businesses and events to designate areas where people can smoke pot was supposed to help, but it’s hardly been used.

Now the Denver City Council is creating a task force to investigate why there’s only been one application for a “designated consumption area”.

The task force will report its findings in November.

The City Council plans to use the information to help formulate a better plan to educate the public on where they can and cannot smoke marijuana.