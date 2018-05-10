DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Cory Gardner is the chairman of the East Asian Subcommittee on Capitol Hill and he’s celebrating the release and return of three Americans by North Korea.

Gardner, a Republican and Colorado’s junior senator, met with Pres. Donald Trump on Wednesday night.

“At first the president has set the table very well for a conversation with Kim Jong Un about de-nuclearization and Kim Jong Un has said it will be about de-nuclearization but he and I also talked about the importance of making sure we continue to apply maximum pressure both on the economic front and the diplomatic front, continuing to isolate this regime. He and I talked about the importance of not giving away anything,” said Gardner in an interview with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd.

Mr. Trump will meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for summit talks in Singapore on June 12.