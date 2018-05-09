By Kelly Werthmann

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summer is just around the corner — that means fun in the sun for most of us and the busiest time of year for Colorado’s rescue crews.

The all-volunteer Larimer County Dive Rescue Team is gearing up for the busy season.

Their mission is to rescue or recover people and property involved in water-related accidents — something they do several dozen times a year. In order to do that, they need a vehicle to transport their divers, equipment and boat to the emergency scene.

The team’s current truck is almost 20 years old and in desperate need of replacement. It broke down earlier this year, preventing rescuers from getting to an incident. So, the volunteer team is hoping to raise some money to replace the aging truck.

A replacement — complete with the necessary lights, sirens and radios — will cost $60,000, according to the team’s GoFundMe page seeking to raise $10,000.

“We are nearly there and just need a little extra to get to our $60,000,” the fundraising page reads. “Anything is a help.”

Larimer County’s response area is just about 2,700 square miles — including 21,000 acres of water and more than 350 miles of rivers, like the Cache la Poudre, Big Thompson and Larimer.

“With a base population around 216,000 near these waters,” the GoFundMe said, “it greatly increases the likelihood of water related accidents. Couple these statistics with the other factors of kayakers, rafters and commercial rafting companies that come to enjoy the rivers from around the state and you quickly begin to see the opportunity for accidents increases.”

Flood dangers also increase the needs for emergency response agencies, and LCDRT works hard to meet those needs. They hope the community they serve and surrounding areas will help meet their need of a new truck.

