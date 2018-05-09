LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– The mother and sisters of a missing woman from Longmont talked about their loss and the quest for justice nearly two months after she went missing.

The search continues for Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, even though detectives believe she is no longer alive.

Rita’s mother and sister talked about the investigation at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

“Hope, hope for justice,” said Rita’s mother Diane Romero about the latest developments.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case but believe someone knows what happened to Rita.

“I want to thank the community and the people who are doing what they can… I know that justice is coming soon,” said Rita’s sister Jessica Romero.

Gutierrez-Garcia went missing on March 18, St. Patrick’s Day, and hasn’t been seen since. A $10,000 reward is still being offered for information in the case.

“We’re hoping with the reward that somebody will come forward,” said Romero. “We hope justice will be served and we will be able to move forward.”

Police searched a lake in Longmont shortly after her disappearance and were unable to find any evidence leading to her location.

The investigators said they needed help from the public to find Rita and that they know someone out there has information about what happened.

Rita’s mother said this has been especially hard because Rita was excited about the birth of her niece and now that the baby is here, Rita’s absence has been overwhelming.

Anyone with tips that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call (303) 774-3700 or email policetipline@longmontcolorado.gov.