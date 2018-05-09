  • CBS4On Air

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday is the final day of the Colorado Legislative Session, and lawmakers have a lot to discuss before the day is over.

teacher state capitol Lawmakers Consider Pension Funds, Mental Health On Sessions Final Day

Some of the big issues that will come up on the final day include the state’s pension funding, specifically in relation to teachers, and measures dealing with mental health services.

There were nearly 40 bills that covered a wide range of mental health issues introduced over the course of this year’s session.

A bill that would allow 18-year-olds to sell alcohol in Colorado will also face its fate on Wednesday. The bill was introduced just months before hundreds of grocery stores and convenience stores begin to sell full-strength beer and malt liquor. That bill was passed in the Senate, but was amended in the House so it will go back to the Senate for re-approval.

The session will officially close at midnight.

