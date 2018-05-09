  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — A Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit to Denver was evacuated after passengers reported smoke in the cabin.

Firefighters greeted flight 1854 when it landed at Denver International Airport shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says passengers reported smoke filled the cabin as the plane was taxiing to the gate.

(credit: Rachel Naftel)

She says no major injuries were reported from smoke inhalation, but she has heard that a handful of passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.

(credit: Rachel Naftel)

Williams did not know how many people were on board or what kind of plane was involved.
A phone call to Delta was not immediately returned Tuesday night.

