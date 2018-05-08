  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Police Department, Green Valley Ranch, Jordan Hancock, Local TV, Michael Hancock
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has addressed his son’s behavior during a traffic stop with police in Aurora.

Hancock says he hopes his son has apologized to the police officer.

During the traffic stop, police say Jordan Hancock threatened to get an officer fired.

Denver’s mayor issued a statement via Twitter.

“We’ve addressed our son’s behavior at a traffic stop w/him. He’s apologized to the officer. While we don’t support nor condone his inexcusable actions & words, we love our son dearly & will work w/him to turn a personal mistake into a valuable lesson for himself & the community.”

