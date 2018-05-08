  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elsa Tharp, Freight Depot, Jack Saunders, Leadville, Local TV

By Matt Kroschel

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– When Elsa Tharp and her parents decided to buy the old freight depot, most people said they were crazy.

train depot 6pkg transfer frame 628 Freight Depot Gets Fresh Start Thanks To Familys Dedication

(credit: CBS)

The building, constructed in 1846, was literally collapsing around them. But the family had a vision and that is slowly becoming a reality, one year later.

“You can’t help but hang out with the past… their names are written all over the wall. People have put their initials into the walls over the last three century. The past is alive and you can’t ignore it,” Tharp told CBS4 Tuesday.

train depot 6pkg transfer frame 748 Freight Depot Gets Fresh Start Thanks To Familys Dedication

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel interviews Elsa Tharp. (credit: CBS)

Tharp gave CBS4 crews exclusive access to the construction rehab project.

The depot, turned into a lumber storage building before that, closed a decade ago.

“It’s now going to be a family owned business just like it used to be,” Tharp said.

The developers hope their efforts will bring this space back to life- creating a community gathering spot and helping Leadville grow- while holding tight to its storied past.

train depot 6pkg transfer frame 150 Freight Depot Gets Fresh Start Thanks To Familys Dedication

(credit: CBS)

“I think anybody else would’ve probably just demolish this place and here they are just dumping thousands and thousands of dollars in time and love into making this an awesome building,” local businessman Jack Saunders says.

His family is scheduled to host the first event in August inside the space: his daughter’s wedding.

It’s a special place because Saunders used to purchase all the supplies for his contracting business from the former lumber yard that was housed inside the space after the railroad sold the depot.

train depot 6pkg transfer frame 420 Freight Depot Gets Fresh Start Thanks To Familys Dedication

(credit: CBS)

“While the lead railroad no longer brings freight through Leadville, it definitely brings people here still and we want to continue to be a part of that in this building continue to bring people in memories through Leadville,” Tharp added.

The “Freight” community space will have a commercial kitchen, new bathrooms, ballroom, and a conference room. The plan is to eventually add small cabins to the property that will be rented out. Some may be leased by local workers for affordable housing.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s