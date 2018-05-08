By Katherine Bostick



There’s nothing quite like a “mama’s boy” who really knows what Mom would enjoy for a special Mother’s Day outing.

Skip the flowers and chocolates, instead take in a stage play, go to a concert or a take a walk through nature. Really switch things up with dinner instead of brunch.

Denver Botanic Gardens

1007 York Street

Denver, CO 80206

(720) 865-3500

www.botanicgardens.org

If flowers are one of Mom’s passions, then take her to a spot that will delight her senses on your mother and son date on Mother’s Day. The

Denver Botanic Gardens on York Street is 24 acres filled with plants from around the world. The Laura Smith Porter Plains Garden showcases plants that thrive in our state while providing color and texture. You’ll find ornamental gardens, shade gardens, water gardens and international gardens. It’s a wonderful place to stroll and reminiscence with Mom.

Jax Fish House

1539 17th Street

Boulder, CO 80302

(303) 292-5767

Jax Fish House offers some of the best seafood in Boulder. It doesn’t open until 4 p.m. so make it a light lunch and really enjoy an early dinner. Treat Mom to chowders, steamed mussels, clams, and other delicious seafood. You can make reservations or belly up to the bar for some oysters and drinks with Mom. The menu changes with fishing season so be sure to check out the specials of the day.

Jesters Dinner Theatre Annie 224 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

(303) 682-9980

www.jesterstheatre.com

Make this Mother’s Day one that she will remember for years to come. Make that mother-son date, dinner and a theater show by checking out Annie. It’s matinees only on Sunday, curtain is at 2 p.m. and luncheon service starts at 12:30 p.m. Some of the meal choices are Cheese Tortellini, shrimp, salmon, pork loin, and lots of desserts. Check the website to purchase tickets.

Mother’s Day 5K



17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard

Denver, CO 80238

(303) 403-0978

Is your mom a fitness buff? Then check out the Mother’s Day 5K Run at City Park in Denver. Brunch will be served after the 5K run. Race-time child care is available and there will be a kids race. Registration costs range from $35 for indiviudals up to $185 for a group of 5. The number of participants in the 5K is limited to 2000 people so register early to reserve a spot. This is a great mom and son date idea for those who like walking or running together.

Mother’s Day Family Show

South at The Landmark



Greenwood Village, CO 80111

(720) 274-6800

www.comedyworks.com 5345 Landmark PlaceGreenwood Village, CO 80111(720) 274-6800

How about some nice, clean laughs for a mother-son date? Comedian Steve Simeone will be performing his latest comedy routine this venue on Mother’s Day. Give your Mom the gift of laughter as Steve and his fellow comedians compete for laughs while sitting at the ‘dinner table’. Above the comedy club is Lucy Restaurant, where you and your mom can enjoy a nice Mother’s Day brunch before the show. Showtime is 3pm sharp and tickets to the show cost $8 – $16.00.

