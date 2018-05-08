By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are making a push to get more women in uniform.

Thursday night, they will join forces for a unique recruitment event focused on putting females in jobs at every level.

The Denver Police Department is on day two of their training academy; of the 52 recruits 17 are women.

Chanee Lintel is one of them.

“I think the seed was planted when I was like 5,” she said.

For Lintel, the drive to serve and protect started with her great grandfather who was once the Chief of Police in Dodge City, Kansas.

Years later, she is now one-step closer to growing her own career in law enforcement.

“I think mentally and physically, I was prepared and at no point did I think I couldn’t do this,” Lintel said.

She and the rest of her training class will be put to the test at the Denver Police Academy which entails 26 weeks of intense training on the law, firearms and tests of physical fitness.

“I realize there are differences between males and females, but the expectation of the job is the same,” Lintel said.

Here in Colorado, the FBI, more than a dozen local, and state agencies are coming together to host a women’s only recruitment event — hoping to fill jobs on every level.

DPD recruiter Anthony Norman says it’s an opportunity to sell their message.

“We train police officers here. We don’t hire police officers,” he said.

Lintel says her biggest motivation to this point are the women who paved the way before her — in her case, a cousin.

“She’s a tough cookie,” she said, “the biggest advice she had for me was raise the standard.”

EVENT INFORMATION:

Recruiting Women Into Law Enforcement Event

May 10, 2018, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Regis University

3333 Regis Boulevard

Claver Hall, Room 315

Denver, CO 80221

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.