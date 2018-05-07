  • CBS4On Air

(credit: The City of Glenwood Springs)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Glenwood Springs have called off a favorite summer celebration.

The city is anticipating high fire danger all summer and decided to cancel its Fourth of July fireworks show for safety.

The city manager, Debra Figueroa, tells the Post Independent her decision was based on information from the city’s fire chief, and the city council has legal authority to override her decision.

A decision would need to be made soon because officials would have to order fireworks by the end of the month.

