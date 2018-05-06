  • CBS4On Air

WINTER PARK & LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park Resort and Loveland Ski Area both closed for the 2018 season on Sunday.

winter park last day 2 kimberlee karr Two Colorado Ski Areas Close Up Shop For The Season

(credit: Kimberlee Karr)

Officials at Winter Park say they received 329 inches of snow. In fact, they say this is the second time in three years which Mary Jane has been open for skiing and riding in May.

winter park last day 1 kimberlee karr Two Colorado Ski Areas Close Up Shop For The Season

(credit: Kimberlee Karr)

The park will open for summer operations on June 16.

RELATED: Storm Dumps 18″ Of Snow For Last Weekend At Winter Park’s Mary Jane

Further south, Loveland Ski Area closed with 339 inches of powder for their season.

loveland ski last day 3 dustin shaeffer Two Colorado Ski Areas Close Up Shop For The Season

(credit: Dustin Schaefer)

loveland ski last day 2 dustin shaeffer Two Colorado Ski Areas Close Up Shop For The Season

(credit: Dustin Schaefer)

They say only 145 days until snowmaking!

loveland ski last day 1 dustin shaeffer Two Colorado Ski Areas Close Up Shop For The Season

(credit: Dustin Schaefer)

