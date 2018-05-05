LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A coffee shop that is coming together for its community held its grand opening on Saturday.

CBS4 first told you about Dirt Coffee in December during its success as a coffee truck.

The nonprofit has a new store in Littleton, and has hired those on the Autism Spectrum — giving them skills to succeed.

They hope to expand the program.

“We are rolling out our internship program this summer, and we’ll bring in about 10-15 interns at a time hoping to train or employ 50 individuals within our first year,” Lauren Burgess, Executive Director of Dirt Coffee, said.

Burgess says that is exactly what she wanted when she launched the project a number of years ago.