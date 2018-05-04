DENVER (CBS4) – There are only a few days left in this year’s Colorado legislative session and state leaders are still at a an impasse over paying for more transportation funding.

The Colorado Senate voted unanimously for a bill that would provide more funding but House Democrats have changed it.

Both versions include asking voters to approve a bond for the money, but the House measure would ask for $1 billion less.

“The legislature with this proposal is going as far as we can without harming education, health care, mental health services. And so now it’s time to have that conversation with the voters,” said state Rep. Faith Winter.

House Democrats also want 30 to 40 percent of the money to go to local governments and public transit.

The bill passed the House Transportation Committee on Thursday.