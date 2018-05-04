(CBS4) – Staff at The Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster on Friday will be revealing the name of their octopus.

The fun facility has been offering five names for the public to vote on:

– Sir Inks A Lot

– Tako (octopus in Japanese)

– Inky McInkFace

– Suckers McSquishyFace

– Terrance “Terry” Tentacles

The winning name will be announced at 4 p.m.

LINK: Butterfly Pavilion Octopus Naming Contest

Butterfly Pavilion is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 6252 West 104th Avenue.

Admission is $8/children (2-12), $12/adults (Westminster residents $10), $10/seniors and children under 2 are free.