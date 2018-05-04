  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Name Contest, octopus, The Butterfly Pavilion, Westminster

(CBS4) – Staff at The Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster on Friday will be revealing the name of their octopus.

octopus2 Final Votes Being Cast For Name Of Octopus At The Butterfly Pavilion

(credit: CBS)

The fun facility has been offering five names for the public to vote on:

– Sir Inks A Lot
– Tako (octopus in Japanese)
– Inky McInkFace
– Suckers McSquishyFace
– Terrance “Terry” Tentacles

octopus3 Final Votes Being Cast For Name Of Octopus At The Butterfly Pavilion

(credit: CBS)

The winning name will be announced at 4 p.m.

LINK: Butterfly Pavilion Octopus Naming Contest

Butterfly Pavilion is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 6252 West 104th Avenue.

Admission is $8/children (2-12), $12/adults (Westminster residents $10), $10/seniors and children under 2 are free.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s