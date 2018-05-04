By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – A Cinco de Mayo parade kicks off Saturday morning at Civic Center Park at 11 a.m.

It starts at Colfax and Welton, travels to 17th Street, then crosses over to Lincoln Street, and ends at 13th Avenue.

There will be road restrictions in place and parking will be hard to find.

Organizers encourage attendees to consider taking public transportation, or using ride share apps like Uber and Lyft.

