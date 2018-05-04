  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Cinco de Mayo, Cinco De Mayo Parade

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – A Cinco de Mayo parade kicks off Saturday morning at Civic Center Park at 11 a.m.

parade Cinco De Mayo Parade Will Lead To Some Road Restrictions

The Cinco de Mayo parade in 2013 in Denver (credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

It starts at Colfax and Welton, travels to 17th Street, then crosses over to Lincoln Street, and ends at 13th Avenue.

cinco de mayo weekend traffic Cinco De Mayo Parade Will Lead To Some Road Restrictions

There will be road restrictions in place and parking will be hard to find.

Organizers encourage attendees to consider taking public transportation, or using ride share apps like Uber and Lyft.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

