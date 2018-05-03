By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– Construction of a new affordable housing community in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood is just beginning, but it’s already giving hope to one Denver woman who is trying to find a little independence.

“This new apartment is going to be great because I can learn more skills,” said Erin Bargman.

Bargman, 40, has been working towards independence at Laradon and living with a host family for about six years.

While Thursday’s groundbreaking was meaningful to Laradon and all the community investors, it meant even more to Bargman.

“When you picture your new apartment, what do you think about?” asked CBS4’s Jamie Leary.

“Myself. Living more independently.” Bargman replied. “Doing more cleaning, doing more cooking.”

“Being normal?” asked Leary.

“Being normal.” Bargman confirmed.

Just before Thursday’s groundbreaking, Laradon posted on its Facebook Page:

The $27 million development, dubbed The Elisabetta, will offer 91 new apartment homes. Twenty-five percent of the apartments are dedicated to adults with disabilities and 12,500 square feet of commercial space is being built to expand services for Laradon.

Laradon released this statement about the facilities, “The Elisabetta will include fully equipped kitchens, ample storage space, central laundry facilities and a community room with fitness equipment and gathering spaces. An in-house bicycle-share program will be created to encourage multi-modal transit options. The architect is Shopworks Architecture and the construction contractor is Deneuve Construction. Ross Management Group will manage the property.”

Bargman is counting down the days but knows she has some time before she makes her big move. The property is expected to open in the Fall of 2019.

