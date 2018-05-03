By Kelly Werthmann

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Mother Nature isn’t playing nice with the student-run radio station at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Radio 1190 lost its FM signal Thursday morning, likely due to the amount of rain the area has seen the last couple days.

“We haven’t seen this much water since the floods in 2013,” Jared Browsh, the station’s general manager, told CBS4. “We assume the rain is causing this. A few weeks ago we had the same issue with the windstorm.”

Browsh said the rain has caused flooding at the station’s transmitter, knocking them off the FM airwaves. They learned about the issue when listeners in Boulder called and emailed they couldn’t hear anything on 98.9 FM.

“We’re blessed that we have both an AM and FM signal,” Browsh said, “so we’re still broadcasting on 1190 AM.”

There is so much mud around the transmitter engineers cannot access it to fix the problem.

Their goal is to get everything back up and running by the weekend, so students can get back to making their voices heard.

“We’re just waiting for it to dry out enough so we can get to it,” Browsh said.

LINK: Radio 1190 FM

