(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

WETMORE, Colo. (CBS4)– Twin bear cubs were rescued after they were found near Coaldale. Now they’ll live at a wildlife rehabilitation center before being returned to the wild.

bear cubs Twin Bear Cubs Rescued, Taken To Wildlife Rehab Center

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Bob Carochi found the twin cubs near Coaldale and took them to the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Wetmore.

The twins are seen in a kennel, fighting over over a bottle.

bear cubs2 Twin Bear Cubs Rescued, Taken To Wildlife Rehab Center

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

They’ll be nurtured until they can be released back into the wild.

bear cubs4 Twin Bear Cubs Rescued, Taken To Wildlife Rehab Center

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

