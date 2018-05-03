WETMORE, Colo. (CBS4)– Twin bear cubs were rescued after they were found near Coaldale. Now they’ll live at a wildlife rehabilitation center before being returned to the wild.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Bob Carochi found the twin cubs near Coaldale and took them to the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Wetmore.

The twins are seen in a kennel, fighting over over a bottle.

They’ll be nurtured until they can be released back into the wild.