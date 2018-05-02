DENVER (CBS4)– A water main break is slowing down traffic on Sheridan Boulevard for much of Wednesday.

Denver Water crews are working to repair the break at 41st and Sheridan. The water main break has traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.

The 12-inch main broke around 5 a.m. Copter4 flew over the break where crews had cut a large hole in the pavement.

The entire block surrounding the break is without water but that service should be restored by 1 p.m.

Once that work is complete, there will be closures while crews repair the road.