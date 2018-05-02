By Eric Christensen

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 Sports has learned that University of Denver men’s hockey coach Jim Montgomery will become the new head coach of the Dallas Stars. A source told CBS4 that an official announcement is expected later this week.

The native on Montreal will replace Ken Hitchcock who retired as the Stars head coach after this past season.

Montgomery has been the Pioneers head coach for the past five seasons. The Pioneers have made the NCAA Tournament in each of Montgomery’s five years including winning the National Championship in 2017. He won the Spencer Penrose Award as national coach of the year in 2017.

Prior to coming to Denver, Montgomery won 2 championships while coaching the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League. He was also an assistant coach at both RPI and Notre Dame. As a player, he won a National Championship during his senior season at Maine and spent 12 years playing professionally in the NHL and other leagues.