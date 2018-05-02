  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County, Keith Conquest, Local TV, Michigan, warren, Warren Police Department, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office
(credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 49-year-old mystery stemming from Warren, Michigan has been solved with the help of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

On Wednesday, CSPD revealed it helped return a commemorative Colt 1911 .45 acp caliber pistol to Keith Conquest.

Conquest says he lived in Warren in 1969 and worked with the police department as a reserve officer. He says this firearm and others were stolen from him.

keith conquest credit cspd Colorado Springs Police Help Crack Nearly 50 Year Old Mystery

Keith Conquest (credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

Years later, he moved to Colorado Springs where he has spent time volunteering with CSPD.

Conquest says he was contacted by the Warren Police Department saying his pistol was returned to them by the Wayne County Prosecutors Office.

Details about how that office came to possess it are not clear.

After dealing with some logistics, the Warren Police Department sent the firearm to CSPD, and they returned it to Conquest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s