COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 49-year-old mystery stemming from Warren, Michigan has been solved with the help of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

On Wednesday, CSPD revealed it helped return a commemorative Colt 1911 .45 acp caliber pistol to Keith Conquest.

Conquest says he lived in Warren in 1969 and worked with the police department as a reserve officer. He says this firearm and others were stolen from him.

Years later, he moved to Colorado Springs where he has spent time volunteering with CSPD.

Conquest says he was contacted by the Warren Police Department saying his pistol was returned to them by the Wayne County Prosecutors Office.

Details about how that office came to possess it are not clear.

After dealing with some logistics, the Warren Police Department sent the firearm to CSPD, and they returned it to Conquest.