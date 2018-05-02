  • CBS4On Air

(credit: LongPath Technologies)

By Karen Morfitt

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Oil and gas is one of Colorado’s largest industries. Over time, the gap between Colorado communities and those operations has gotten much smaller.

well inspections 6pkg transf678er Colorado Researchers Team Up On Gas Leak Detecting Technology

(credit: CBS)

A group of scientists from Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, University of Colorado Boulder and National Institute of Standards and Technology is aiming to make safety a priority.

gas leak detection 10pkg transfer frame 711 Colorado Researchers Team Up On Gas Leak Detecting Technology

Greg Reiker (credit: CBS)

Greg Reiker is a professor at CU Boulder and lead investigator on a groundbreaking device.

gas leak detection 10pkg transfer frame 1011 Colorado Researchers Team Up On Gas Leak Detecting Technology

(credit: LongPath Technologies)

“What we are developing is a laser technology that can cover entire regions with a single device and do it autonomously without human intervention,” Reiker said.

gas leak detection 10pkg transfer frame 1131 Colorado Researchers Team Up On Gas Leak Detecting Technology

(credit: LongPath Technologies)

By emitting hundreds of thousands infrared light beams at once, their Nobel Prize-winning laser can detect trace amounts of methane from more than a mile away.

“Down to sort of parts per billion which is just maybe a few drops of water in a swimming pool,” he said.

gas leak detection 10pkg transfer frame 831 Colorado Researchers Team Up On Gas Leak Detecting Technology

(credit: LongPath Technologies)

According to Reiker, current leak detection technology is behind the curve.

A majority of oil and gas companies often rely on aircraft to fly by wells or have someone physically moving from site to site, checking for leaks.

Not only is it costly, but inconsistent.

“It makes sense that you would want to monitor continuously or monitor a particular area for several weeks to make sure you’ve caught everything in that particular area,” Reiker said.

gas leak detection 10pkg transfer frame 1431 Colorado Researchers Team Up On Gas Leak Detecting Technology

(credit: CBS)

In the last three years, a whole team of researchers, including Robbie Wright, went from almost room-sized technology to a 19-inch portable unit.

“This is our third iteration of this, and everyone has just gotten better and smaller,” Wright said.

Changes that will open the door for industry leaders to put it to use and potentially limiting the risk of disaster.

“When it comes to keeping the natural gas in the pipeline, this is really important.”

Reiker says pending approval from state agencies, the technology could be put to use within the year.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

