BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder City Council will move forward with an assault weapons ban.

boulder city council Boulder City Council Advances Assault Weapons Ban

Boulder City Council (credit: CBS)

Late Tuesday night the council voted unanimously to advance a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons in the city.

The was not final, however. A third reading will take place and be voted on in the next few weeks.

gettyimages 858362594 Boulder City Council Advances Assault Weapons Ban

A bump stock installed on an AR-15 rifle (credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The ban will include assault weapons, bump stocks and high capacity magazines.

When the law is officially passed, the only exceptions will be for law enforcement, governmental officers and military personnel.

Last month hundreds of advocates for gun rights staged a protest in Boulder over the proposal.

