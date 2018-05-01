DENVER (CBS4) – Walk MS raises money for the National MS Society, but more importantly it creates community around multiple sclerosis. About 8,000 people are expected to walk and run at the event on Saturday, May 5th, 2018. There are 400 teams that range from 4-members to 40-members.

LINK: Register for Walk MS Denver

“Walk MS creates community. And, I think, when you’re living with multiple sclerosis, you’re looking to not feel alone, and Walk gives you that sense that you’re not alone. It connects you to people and it connects you to resources, and it connects you to the National MS Society,” said Carrie Nolan, president of the Colorado/Wyoming chapter of the National MS Society.

The Colorado/Wyoming chapter of the National MS Society hopes to raise more than $1 million. That money is used for research and to provide resources for people living with MS. Since it began in 1988, Walk MS has raised more than $1 billion.

“Walk MS is a celebration and there’s no cost to come. People can register on the day of the event, and, of course, we always want to recommend that people raise or donate at least $50,” Nolan explained.

Denver’s Walk MS is Saturday, May 15, 2018, but there are also events in Grand Junction, Windsor, Glenwood Springs, Boulder, and Colorado Springs throughout the month of May.