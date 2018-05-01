BREAKING NEWSRuling: Rep. Lamborn On GOP Primary Ballot
  • CBS4On Air

Luis Nolberto Garcia Davalos (credit: Teller County)

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies in Teller County who pulled over a suspected drunk driving may have stopped a murder from happening.

The deputies pulled over Luis Nolberto Garcia Davalos and noticed a pistol on the front seat.

Officers say Davalos told them he was intending to use that gun to kill a man who had threatened his family.

Now, he faces attempted first-degree murder charges as well as DUI. Davalos is also being held with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

