TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies in Teller County who pulled over a suspected drunk driving may have stopped a murder from happening.

The deputies pulled over Luis Nolberto Garcia Davalos and noticed a pistol on the front seat.

Officers say Davalos told them he was intending to use that gun to kill a man who had threatened his family.

Now, he faces attempted first-degree murder charges as well as DUI. Davalos is also being held with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.