DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado nurses will serve time in jail after pleading guilty to stealing opioids from health care facilities.

U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer’s office announced Tuesday that 43-year-old Lisa Marie Jones was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Jones pleaded guilty to theft and tampering with a consumer product.

Prosecutors say she stole hydromorphone, morphine and fentanyl from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Denver and a free-standing UCHealth emergency room in 2016.

They say Jones primarily stole leftover medication from patients but also emptied two vials of fentanyl at the emergency room, replacing it with saline.

Troyer’s office says 28-year-old Marlene Gilmore was sentenced to 4 months in prison for stealing fentanyl, morphine and hydromorphone from North Colorado Medical Center in 2016.

She pleaded guilty to one count of theft.