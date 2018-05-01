WEATHER ALERTStrong Thunderstorms Pop Up Tuesday Afternoon
(credit: Butterfly Pavilion)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – If you didn’t already know, the Butterfly Pavilion has more than just butterflies.

butterfly pavilion octopus 4 Public Invited To Name New Octopus At Butterfly Pavilions

(credit: Butterfly Pavilion)

(credit: Butterfly Pavilion)

In fact, they recently announced a name contest for a new octopus.

butterfly pavilion octopus 3 Public Invited To Name New Octopus At Butterfly Pavilions

(credit: Butterfly Pavilion)

(credit: Butterfly Pavilion)

butterfly pavilion octopus 2 Public Invited To Name New Octopus At Butterfly Pavilions

(credit: Butterfly Pavilion)

(credit: Butterfly Pavilion)

They’re offering five names for the public to choose from:

Sir Inks A Lot
Tako (octopus in Japanese)
Inky McInkFace
Suckers McSquishyFace
Terrance “Terry” Tentacles

Voting ends on Friday.

butterfly pavilion octopus 1 Public Invited To Name New Octopus At Butterfly Pavilions

(credit: Butterfly Pavilion)

(credit: Butterfly Pavilion)

The winning name will be announced during the May the Fourth Celebration.

Butterfly Pavilion is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 6252 West 104th Ave., Westminster.

Admission is $8/children (2-12), $12/adults (Westminster residents $10), $10/seniors and children under 2 are free.

LINK: Butterfly Pavilion Octopus Naming Contest

