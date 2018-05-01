WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – If you didn’t already know, the Butterfly Pavilion has more than just butterflies.

In fact, they recently announced a name contest for a new octopus.

They’re offering five names for the public to choose from:

Sir Inks A Lot

Tako (octopus in Japanese)

Inky McInkFace

Suckers McSquishyFace

Terrance “Terry” Tentacles

Voting ends on Friday.

The winning name will be announced during the May the Fourth Celebration.

Butterfly Pavilion is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 6252 West 104th Ave., Westminster.

Admission is $8/children (2-12), $12/adults (Westminster residents $10), $10/seniors and children under 2 are free.

LINK: Butterfly Pavilion Octopus Naming Contest