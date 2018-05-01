Comments
(credit: Butterfly Pavilion)
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – If you didn’t already know, the Butterfly Pavilion has more than just butterflies.
In fact, they recently announced a name contest for a new octopus.
They’re offering five names for the public to choose from:
Sir Inks A Lot
Tako (octopus in Japanese)
Inky McInkFace
Suckers McSquishyFace
Terrance “Terry” Tentacles
Voting ends on Friday.
The winning name will be announced during the May the Fourth Celebration.
Butterfly Pavilion is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 6252 West 104th Ave., Westminster.
Admission is $8/children (2-12), $12/adults (Westminster residents $10), $10/seniors and children under 2 are free.