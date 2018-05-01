  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Live Nation is kicking off the summer season by offering music lovers a big discount on tickets to thousands of live events, including several in Denver.

The events promoter is celebrating the start of National Concert Week with $20 “all-in” tickets to over 2,000 of the company’s tour of summer concerts. The deal starts on April 30 and runs through May 8 on Live Nation’s website.

Some notable artists coming to Denver for the $20 deal include:

Hall & Oates – Thursday, May 10 – Pepsi Center

Kesha – Sunday, June 17  – Pepsi Center

Chicago and REO Speedwagon – Wednesday, June 20 – Pepsi Center

Kevin Hart – Friday, June 29 – Pepsi Center

Warped Tour – Sunday, July 1 – Pepsi Center

Counting Crows – Wednesday, July 18 – Pepsi Center

Shania Twain – Friday, July 27 – Pepsi Center

Luke Bryan – Saturday, Aug. 4 – Mile High

Smashing Pumpkins – Wednesday, Sept. 5– Pepsi Center

Ozzy Osbourne – Tuesday, Oct. 2 – Pepsi Center

A full list of the shows in Denver fans can buy tickets for is available at livenation.com.

