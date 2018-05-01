DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Mammoth needs an announcer for their West Division Semi-final on Saturday, and CBS4’s Karen Leigh is in the running to be that announcer.

The men’s lacrosse team is holding a contest of which Colorado celebrity should announce the starting lineup.

The public can vote for their choice and will then be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Altitude Authentics.

The contest ends on Friday at 3 p.m. The Mammoth take on the Calgary Roughnecks at the Pepsi Center at 7 p.m.

LINK: Mammoth Playoff Starting Lineup Sweepstakes