Filed Under:Colorado Mammoth, Karen Leigh, Local TV, West Division Semi-Final
Karen Leigh (credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Mammoth needs an announcer for their West Division Semi-final on Saturday, and CBS4’s Karen Leigh is in the running to be that announcer.

colorado mammoth 81 CB4S Karen Leigh Competing In Colorado Mammoth Contest

(credit: CBS)

The men’s lacrosse team is holding a contest of which Colorado celebrity should announce the starting lineup.

The public can vote for their choice and will then be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Altitude Authentics.

The contest ends on Friday at 3 p.m. The Mammoth take on the Calgary Roughnecks at the Pepsi Center at 7 p.m.

LINK: Mammoth Playoff Starting Lineup Sweepstakes

