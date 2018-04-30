  • CBS4On Air

Jonathan Ortiz (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (CBS4)– Police have released the identity of the man believed to have caused a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Police say Jonathan Ortiz remains in custody on investigation of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

Investigators say Ortiz, 39, was driving a Honda Ridgeline truck who caused a car and motorcycle crash just after midnight on Saturday.

Police say the truck sideswiped a car and then collided with a motorcycle on Interstate 25 at Interstate 70. The motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Ortiz took off but officers located both the truck and suspect near 46th and York shortly after the crash.

