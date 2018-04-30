  • CBS4On Air

Suspects seen running from the shooting scene (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (CBS) – Denver police are looking for several people who ran away from the scene of a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month.

(credit: CBS)

Officers arrived at the crime scene near the intersection of East 37th Avenue and Elizabeth Street at approximately 6:45 p.m. on April 19. That’s right by Martin J. Schafer Park.

Suspects seen running from the shooting scene (credit: Denver Police)

One man, later identified as Elijah Toledo, was found in the street with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Suspects seen running from the shooting scene (credit: Denver Police)

Surveillance video showed several people running from the scene after the shooting.

Suspects seen running from the shooting scene (credit: Denver Police)

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the people in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Suspects seen running from the shooting scene (credit: Denver Police)

