SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Four Colorado Olympians were welcomed home with a party in Silverthorne on Friday.

Fans and supporters lined the streets and fire trucks rolled through like a parade for Red Gerard, Kyle Mack, Chris Corning and Jimmy Sides.

More than 1,000 people filled the Silverthorne Recreation Center while they waved flags and cheered the hometown heroes.

Each athlete also received a key to the city.