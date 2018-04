DENVER (CBS4) – If you’ve been wondering what Peyton Manning has been up to lately – we have an answer.

The two-time Super Bowl winner and former Broncos quarterback took his son, Marshall, to see Disney’s “Aladdin” at the Buell Theatre on Thursday night.

The Mannings got the chance to meet the cast including Aladdin, Jasmine and the Genie.

The final two performances of Aladdin are showing on Saturday.

