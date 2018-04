ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos have made a trade in the 5th round of the draft with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos traded the 149th overall pick to Seattle and acquired the 156th overall pick and the 226th overall pick which will be in the 7th round.

The Broncos now have the 156th (5th round) overall pick, the 160th (5th round) overall pick and the 226th (7th round) overall pick.

