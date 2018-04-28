NFL DRAFTBroncos select linebacker Josey Jewell in 4th Round of NFL Draft
2018 NFL Draft, Denver Broncos, John Elway, NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway has added size, strength and seasoning to the Denver Broncos’ roster after spending much of the last two drafts taking chances on players who had lighter resumes and more question marks.

All four of his picks so far — North Carolina State pass rusher Bradley Chubb, SMU wide receiver Courtland Sutton (who redshirted as a freshman), Oregon running back Royce Freeman and Boston College cornerback Isaac Yiadom — spent four years in college.

Collectively, they have 170 games of FBS experience.

Last year’s top pick, Garett Bolles, played just one year of major college football, headlining a class that was deep on athleticism but light on polish, one that has yet to pay dividends .

Elway has four more picks Saturday, two in the fourth round and two in the fifth, and his biggest needs are along the O-line and maybe even at quarterback with a prospect such as Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta, who could sit behind Case Keenum for a couple of years.

On defense, the Broncos could use another inside linebacker and a run-stuffer.

By ARNIE STAPLETON

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

