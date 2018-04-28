NFL DRAFTBroncos select linebacker Josey Jewell in 4th Round of NFL Draft
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, John Elway, Josey Jewell, Local TV, NFL Draft
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 15: Josey Jewell #43 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 15, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Iowa defeated Purdue 49-35. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos selected linebacker Josey Jewell out of Iowa with their first pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

gettyimages 6160592961 Broncos Select Josey Jewell In 4th Round Of NFL Draft

Josey Jewell #43 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 15, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Iowa defeated Purdue 49-35. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CBS Sports describes him as a tackling machine. He is expected to compete for a starting spot right away.

