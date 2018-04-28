WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 15: Josey Jewell #43 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 15, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Iowa defeated Purdue 49-35. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos selected linebacker Josey Jewell out of Iowa with their first pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

CBS Sports describes him as a tackling machine. He is expected to compete for a starting spot right away.

