NFL DRAFTBroncos select LB Jewell, WR DaeSean Hamilton in NFL Draft's 4th Round
(credit: NFL Network)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos spiced things up on the third day of the NFL Draft by announcing their picks in the fourth round live from the Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita.

casa bonita Broncos Announce Picks In Style With Cliff Divers, Mariachi ... And Miless Abs

Casa Bonita (credit: CBS)

The broadcast of that round by the NFL Network featured fun locations across the country for the announcements of the picks. The Minnesota Vikings got pretty creative by having the U.S. Curling Team announce their picks, but the Broncos had the most fun!

casa bonita 3 Broncos Announce Picks In Style With Cliff Divers, Mariachi ... And Miless Abs

(credit: NFL Network)

For the first selection in the round (pick No. 106), former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer appeared at the top of Casa Bonita’s “cliff” and had young cliff divers doing flips into the water next to him.

casa bonita 2 Broncos Announce Picks In Style With Cliff Divers, Mariachi ... And Miless Abs

(credit: NFL Network)

The second selection in the round (pick No. 113) came only a few minutes later. Former Broncos center K.C. Jones was surrounded by the restaurant’s mariachi band as he announced the pick.

casa bonita 1 Broncos Announce Picks In Style With Cliff Divers, Mariachi ... And Miless Abs

(credit: NFL Network)

And next to him appeared what must be the highlight of the whole thing: Miles the Mascot in a tiny swimsuit.

swimsuit Broncos Announce Picks In Style With Cliff Divers, Mariachi ... And Miless Abs

(credit: NFL Network)

Who knew that Miles had a six pack??

