QUEBEC, CANADA (CBS4)– Patrick Roy is returning to the Quebec Remparts as head coach and general manager.

The former Colorado Avalanche head coach and Hall of Famer made the announcement about the two-year deal on Thursday.

This isn’t Roy’s first time with the Remparts. Roy, 52, previously acted as part owner, coach and GM of the team from 2005-2013, leading the them to a Memorial Cup victory in 2006.

gettyimages 306365 Roy Returns As Head Coach For Remparts

16 Dec 1996: Goaltender Patrick Roy of the Colorado Avalanche in action during a game against the Detroit Red Wings at the McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche defeated the Red Wings 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Nevin Reid /Allsport

Roy resigned his term as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche in 2016, after coaching them since 2013. During that time he won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s best coach.

Roy played for the Avalanche from 1996-2003. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.

