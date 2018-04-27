  • CBS4On Air

Copper Mountain, I-70 Hydrochloric Acid, Interstate 70

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Copper Mountain on Friday morning due to a hazmat incident.

A freight truck’s internal load has been compromised and hydrochloric acid is combining with other materials in the truck.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the lanes west of Exit 195 at Copper Mountain will remain closed for at least two hours. i 70 closure WB I 70 Closed At Copper Mountain Exit Due To Hydrochloric Acid Leak

“It is not safe for motorists to be passing it,” said CSP Sgt. Rob Madden.

What has already leaked on the roadway is not a concern to officials.

