HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The second graders at Cherry Hills Christian School in Highlands Ranch got the chance to meet their pen pals they have been corresponding with.

The pen pals from Holly Creek Retirement Community in Centennial met with their pen pals for the first time on Friday. They began exchanging letters in November 2017.

Some brought treats for their pals, including cookies and books.

“It was wonderful because I knew they were happy to see me and I was happy to see them,” said Lorraine Florey, Liv’s pen pal.

“It was fun and hanging out with my pen pal… it was a good time,” said Liv Cadman, Lorraine’s pen pal.

The school’s PTA started the pen pal program so students could interact with people from another generation as well as learn the lost art of letter writing.