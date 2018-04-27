  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Centennial, Cherry Hills Christian School, Highlands Ranch, Holly Creek Retirement Community, Local TV, Pen Pals
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The second graders at Cherry Hills Christian School in Highlands Ranch got the chance to meet their pen pals they have been corresponding with.

The pen pals from Holly Creek Retirement Community in Centennial met with their pen pals for the first time on Friday. They began exchanging letters in November 2017.

senior pen pals bm raw 01 concatenated 114411 frame 1585 2nd Graders Finally Meet Pen Pals After 6 Months

Some brought treats for their pals, including cookies and books.

senior pen pals bm raw 01 concatenated 114411 frame 633 2nd Graders Finally Meet Pen Pals After 6 Months

“It was wonderful because I knew they were happy to see me and I was happy to see them,” said Lorraine Florey, Liv’s pen pal.

senior pen pals bm raw 01 concatenated 114411 frame 1354 2nd Graders Finally Meet Pen Pals After 6 Months

“It was fun and hanging out with my pen pal… it was a good time,” said Liv Cadman, Lorraine’s pen pal.

senior pen pals bm raw 01 concatenated 114411 frame 1204 2nd Graders Finally Meet Pen Pals After 6 Months

The school’s PTA started the pen pal program so students could interact with people from another generation as well as learn the lost art of letter writing.

senior pen pals bm raw 01 concatenated 114411 frame 783 2nd Graders Finally Meet Pen Pals After 6 Months

