Antwan Wilson (credit: Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

By Mark Ackerman

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools says it has parted ways with Antwan Wilson, a former DPS employee who was recently brought back for a three-month, $60,000 consulting contract.

His consulting contract, which started April 9, would require Wilson to work two-days per week, providing strategies for DPS’ Career Connect Program.

Wilson was the principal at Montbello High School in Northeast Denver and quickly ascended through the ranks becoming one of Superintendent Tom Boasberg’s top aides.

In 2014, Wilson left DPS to become Superintendent of Schools in Oakland, California. Just two years later, Wilson was tapped to lead the Washington, DC school district. Wilson was forced to resign his position in the nation’s capitol last April amidst allegations that he bent the school choice rules to get his daughter into a better school, according to the Washington Post.

Thursday night at the DPS School Board meeting a student spoke out questioning the choice to hire Wilson as a consultant after he was involved with the dismantling of Montbello High School. Administrators shut down Montbello High in 2014.

“And, In Washington, DC, Mr. Wilson cheated the school lottery system he created,” said Joe McComb a Junior at Thomas Jefferson High School.

DPS spokesman Will Jones said Wilson left his consulting contract because other contracts required his full attention.

“We are now working to determine how much amounts are due under the contract,” Jones said.

Immediate attempts to contact Antwan Wilson were unsuccessful.

