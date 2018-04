DENVER (CBS4)– A Chicago deep-dish pizza chain will open its first location in Colorado on the 16th Street Mall.

A Giordano’s franchisee took out a lease located at 16th and California, according to BusinessDen.com.

That’s where the Target store will open a store later this year. The restaurant will be o the main level with Target on the upper levels.

Giordano’s hopes to open later this summer.

The Target store should open later this year.