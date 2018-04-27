SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 04: Running back Royce Freeman #21 of the Oregon Ducks rushes against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos selected running back Royce Freeman with the 71st overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Freeman played college football at Oregon and had 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2017.

In total he ran for 5,621 yards and 60 touchdowns in four seasons with the Ducks.

In 2014 and 2015 he led the Pac-12 in touchdowns with 19 total touchdowns each season.

Freeman will compete with Devontae Booker for the starting running back job for the Broncos. The team released CJ Anderson earlier this month. Freeman, Booker and 2017 sixth-round pick De’Angelo Henderson are the only running backs on the roster.

The Broncos still have one pick remaining on Friday as the hold the 99th overall pick.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.