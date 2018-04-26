DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of teachers gathered at the state Capitol for the first of two planned “Day of Action” rallies this week.

More schools in Colorado will be closed on Friday for another day of rallies.

On Friday, several schools in Colorado will be closed due to lack of staffing for teachers who are taking part in a statewide Day of Action.

Hundreds of teachers are expected to rally at the state Capitol for more funding for students in grades K-12.

Those schools that will be closed all day on Friday include:

Denver Public Schools

Poudre School District

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Littleton Public Schools

Cherry Creek Schools

St. Vrain Valley School District

Boulder Valley Schools

Aurora Public Schools

Thompson School District

School District 27J in Brighton

Summit School District

D-11 in Colorado Springs

Adams 14 Schools

Weld RE-5J

Weld RE-8

Weld RE-1

Sheridan School District

Academy District 20

There may be other schools with planned closures on Friday across Colorado.

Teachers with the Douglas County School District will plan a walkout on Thursday.

Jeffco Schools will be closed on Thursday.

The Lake County School District will be closed on Thursday.

Greeley-Evans School District had a planned day off on Friday.

Westminster Public Schools also had a planned day off for Friday.

Schools in Steamboat Springs are on spring break all week.

Mapleton School District already has scheduled days off for Thursday and Friday, so no official designation for the Day of Action.

About 10,000 teachers are expected to participate in the day long demonstrations, which will also include lobbying lawmakers and “grade-ins” to show how much work teachers do outside the school day in addition to rallies.

The districts account for over half of the approximately 910,000 students enrolled in Colorado schools.

Teachers in the Englewood School District walked out of class to rally at the state Capitol on April 16, calling for better funding for their students.