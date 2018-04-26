By Mark Ackerman

DENVER (CBS4)– As teachers across the state are participating in walkouts to protest a lack of school funding, the National Education Association is saying it made a mistake in labeling Colorado in the bottom five states for teacher pay.

Colorado actually ranks 31st in teacher pay, not 46th as the NEA previously reported.

“An error in previous years’ data was discovered by NEA Research last year but after the release of NEA’s 2016-17 report. The revised numbers are in the current NEA’s Rankings & Estimates report, which was released on Monday,” said NEA spokesperson Staci Maiers.

The NEA previously reported the average Colorado’s teacher salary for 2016 was $46,000. In the revised report, teachers in Colorado averaged $51,000 in 2016 and close to $52,000 in 2017.

Check out this interactive map to see how teachers near you are paid:



Darker Green Dots = Higher teacher salaries

Larger Dots = a higher school district performance rating from the CDE

